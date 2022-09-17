Prosperity Planning Inc. Takes $29,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. 947,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,601. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01.

