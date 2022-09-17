Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 472,900 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 640,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 750,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PROSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Prosus from €86.00 ($87.76) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Prosus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prosus from €75.00 ($76.53) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Prosus from €118.00 ($120.41) to €95.00 ($96.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.06.

Get Prosus alerts:

Prosus Stock Down 2.6 %

Prosus stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 271,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.46. Prosus has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37.

Prosus Cuts Dividend

Prosus Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.0231 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.