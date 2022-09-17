Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Short Interest Update

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the August 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,274 shares of company stock worth $1,446,725. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.64. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

