Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Raised by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up about 1.2% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Down 0.2 %

PSA stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.15. 2,423,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,298. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $332.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.33. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.33.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.