Pure Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 274,480.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after acquiring an additional 258,012 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,183,000 after acquiring an additional 138,479 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,247,000 after acquiring an additional 66,024 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,889,000 after buying an additional 55,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $108.42 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average of $115.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

