Pure Financial Advisors LLC Invests $457,000 in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% during the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 24,940,583 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,816,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,033,000 after buying an additional 824,503 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 375.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 768,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,250,000 after buying an additional 607,129 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,061,000 after buying an additional 514,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,233,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,365,000 after buying an additional 453,950 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
