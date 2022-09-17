Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,149 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,177,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,504,000 after purchasing an additional 542,841 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,373,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RPV stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $72.35 and a 52-week high of $88.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.70.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.