Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 191 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 86.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 6,583.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Avalara during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalara during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.08.

Avalara Price Performance

NYSE AVLR opened at $92.60 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $190.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Avalara

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $1,836,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,590,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.