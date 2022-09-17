Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,781. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. Pyxis Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 222.6% during the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 645,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 445,149 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 159.9% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,170,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 1,950,971 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

