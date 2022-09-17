QP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 760 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

QP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after acquiring an additional 471,622 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,509,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,273,000 after purchasing an additional 404,393 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 263.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 441,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 320,163 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $13,456,000. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $13,214,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74.

