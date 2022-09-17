QP Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

QP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 1.6% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMB opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

