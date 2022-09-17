QP Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,643 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

QP Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,643 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 5.4% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. QP Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $18.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.