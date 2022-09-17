QP Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

QP Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance

CXH stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

