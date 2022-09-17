QP Wealth Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

QP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PHO opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

