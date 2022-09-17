QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,925 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,091,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 113,203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after acquiring an additional 29,096 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,323 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $124.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

