QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Reaches $59.82 on Major Exchanges

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for about $59.82 or 0.00298908 BTC on exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $19.57 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $567.41 or 0.02835351 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00103443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00827337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. The official website for QuickSwap is quickswap.exchange/#/swap. The Reddit community for QuickSwap is https://reddit.com/r/QuickSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap deployed on the Polygon network (formerly Matic Network). QuickSwap leverages the low transaction fees on Polygon Network, and enables users to trade any ERC-20 asset at fast speeds with near-zero gas costs. QUICK tokens can be staked to earn staking rewards, and for voting power to participate in the DAO governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

