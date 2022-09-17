Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Short Interest Down 21.5% in August

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Qurate Retail

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:QRTEB traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. 6,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,314. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

