Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys 2,985 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $84.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,194,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.98 and a 12-month high of $126.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.09.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.