Radnor Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.4% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Price Performance

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.63.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.68. 3,838,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,506. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.30 and its 200 day moving average is $301.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.