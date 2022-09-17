Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 0.9% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 389.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after buying an additional 37,857,799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Enbridge by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,048,000 after buying an additional 2,164,782 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,815,000 after acquiring an additional 848,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

ENB traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,032,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,481. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.95. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

