Radnor Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after buying an additional 755,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,228,617,000 after buying an additional 544,801 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after buying an additional 1,293,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.62. 17,268,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,697. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Compass Point cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

