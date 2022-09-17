Radnor Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,336,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,583,000 after acquiring an additional 93,481 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 390,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,425,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,757,000 after buying an additional 177,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,940,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,047. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.55. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. Research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

