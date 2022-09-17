Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases 740 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,859,000 after buying an additional 451,972 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.92. 5,630,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,745. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

