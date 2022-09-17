Radnor Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $283,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,375 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after acquiring an additional 577,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.92. 3,095,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.73. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

