Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 7,164 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,164 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $938,856,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SLB. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Trading Down 3.2 %

SLB traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $38.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,890,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,804,678. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

