Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $85.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,211,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.56 and a 200 day moving average of $94.98. The company has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

