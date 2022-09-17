RBA Wealth Management LLC Buys 358 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Cummins makes up approximately 2.2% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Cummins Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMI stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,347. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.26 and a 200 day moving average of $205.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

