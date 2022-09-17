RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,185 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,870,088,000 after buying an additional 74,982 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after buying an additional 1,859,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,401,546,000 after buying an additional 409,382 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,901 shares of company stock worth $12,015,172. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 2.1 %

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.74. 5,240,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $146.72. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. MKM Partners downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

