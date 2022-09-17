RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $973,000 Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Sempra by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,949 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sempra by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.11.

Sempra Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE SRE traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.44. 2,729,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,910. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.29%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Stories

