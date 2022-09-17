RBA Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.77 Million in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 22.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in UGI by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,249,000 after purchasing an additional 522,707 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in UGI by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,725,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,035,000 after purchasing an additional 119,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UGI by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,562,000 after purchasing an additional 307,930 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 2.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,779,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,671,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. 2,598,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,950. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

