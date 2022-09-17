RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,097 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

RBA Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period.

Global X US Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFFD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.05. 451,799 shares of the stock traded hands. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96.

