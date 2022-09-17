RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 67,569 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 67,569 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Corning by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Corning Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,532,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,162. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.