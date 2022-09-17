RChain (REV) Trading 30.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

RChain (REV) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, RChain has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One RChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. RChain has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $41,726.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,118.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00057151 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012479 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00064969 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00077851 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

REV is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 709,469,945 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop.

Buying and Selling RChain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

