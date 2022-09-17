Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 244,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,898.0 days.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Recipe Unlimited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RCPUF remained flat at $15.12 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. Recipe Unlimited has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $17.02.
Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises full-service restaurants brands. It operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. The company operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, The Keg, Anejo, Blanco Cantina, Casey's, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Fionn MacCool's, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.
