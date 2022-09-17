Record (LON:REC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.42

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2022

Record plc (LON:RECGet Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.42 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 69.60 ($0.84). Record shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.88), with a volume of 154,522 shares trading hands.

Record Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 71.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £145.31 million and a P/E ratio of 1,825.00.

Record Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a GBX 2.72 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Record’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. Record’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Krystyna Nowak acquired 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £14,760 ($17,834.70). In other Record news, insider Krystyna Nowak acquired 20,500 shares of Record stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £14,760 ($17,834.70). Also, insider Leslie Hill purchased 206,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £146,438.92 ($176,944.08).

Record Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.