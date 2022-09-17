Record (LON:REC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.42

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.42 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 69.60 ($0.84). Record shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.88), with a volume of 154,522 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 71.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £145.31 million and a P/E ratio of 1,825.00.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a GBX 2.72 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Record’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. Record’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.75%.
Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.
