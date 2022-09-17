Record (LON:REC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.42

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.42 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 69.60 ($0.84). Record shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.88), with a volume of 154,522 shares trading hands.

Record Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 71.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £145.31 million and a P/E ratio of 1,825.00.

Get Record alerts:

Record Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a GBX 2.72 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Record’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. Record’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Record Company Profile

In other news, insider Krystyna Nowak acquired 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £14,760 ($17,834.70). In other Record news, insider Krystyna Nowak acquired 20,500 shares of Record stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £14,760 ($17,834.70). Also, insider Leslie Hill purchased 206,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £146,438.92 ($176,944.08).

(Get Rating)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.