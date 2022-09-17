Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 5,609 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Exelon by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 831,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,608,000 after purchasing an additional 164,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 221.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.18. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

