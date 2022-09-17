Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 1,058 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,166 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $340,147,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $210,269,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.50.

NYSE:TT opened at $155.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.98. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

