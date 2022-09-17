Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.15 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,654 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in General Motors by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

General Motors Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE GM opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

