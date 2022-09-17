Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $735,000 Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,144,000 after buying an additional 2,037,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,634,000 after acquiring an additional 831,002 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,900,000 after acquiring an additional 574,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after acquiring an additional 374,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,801,000 after purchasing an additional 360,734 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NNN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $44.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 129.41%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

