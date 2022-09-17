Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $945,000 Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,767,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,752,000 after acquiring an additional 40,150 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 440.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after acquiring an additional 429,783 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,295,000 after acquiring an additional 88,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day moving average is $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

