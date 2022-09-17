Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.69. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $41.88 and a 1 year high of $76.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.