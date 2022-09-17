Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 36,298 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 291.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,298 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,327,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,193,000 after buying an additional 1,692,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,686,000 after buying an additional 1,331,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after buying an additional 1,215,575 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,450,000 after buying an additional 878,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 61.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,981,000 after buying an additional 738,846 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,037.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $15.76 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 147.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.