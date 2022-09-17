Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,648 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HST has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

