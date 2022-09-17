Redwood Financial (OTC:REDW) Stock Price Down 17%

Redwood Financial, Inc. (OTC:REDW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 17% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $100.00 and last traded at $100.00. Approximately 103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.09 and a 200 day moving average of $120.34.

Redwood Financial, Inc operates as the financial holding company for HomeTown Bank that provides various banking products and services in Minnesota. It offers checking, savings, money market, and demand deposit accounts; IRAs and HSAs; certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal, home equity/HELOC, real estate, business, and agricultural loans.

