Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Short Interest Down 18.6% in August

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Regis Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE RGS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,670. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.63. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regis by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Regis by 304.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regis by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 28,778 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regis in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regis by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

