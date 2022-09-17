Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Short Interest Down 18.6% in August

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 716,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.47% of the company’s stock.
Rekor Systems stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Rekor Systems has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $14.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.
Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.
