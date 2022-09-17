Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 39,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 357,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Reliq Health Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of C$97.78 million and a PE ratio of -10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.61.

Insider Transactions at Reliq Health Technologies

In other news, Director Lisa Crossley bought 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,894,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,505,021.96.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a telemedicine company, develops virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

