RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

RenovaCare Price Performance

RCAR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634. The company has a market cap of $5.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. RenovaCare has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.13.

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

RenovaCare Company Profile

RenovaCare, Inc, a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area.

