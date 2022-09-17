Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) PT Lowered to $6.00

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.91.

Rent the Runway Stock Down 12.7 %

Shares of RENT opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Rent the Runway has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $185.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Insider Activity at Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 76.30% and a negative return on equity of 293.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Rent the Runway will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $42,786.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 17,744 shares of company stock valued at $80,913 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Rent the Runway by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Rent the Runway by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rent the Runway by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the first quarter worth $70,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

