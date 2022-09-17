Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00.

RENT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rent the Runway from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Rent the Runway in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.91.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

RENT opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Rent the Runway has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $185.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34.

Insider Activity at Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 293.74% and a negative net margin of 76.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Rent the Runway will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $42,786.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,744 shares of company stock worth $80,913 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at $60,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Rent the Runway by 156.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 242.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

