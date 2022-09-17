Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENTGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00.

RENT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rent the Runway from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Rent the Runway in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.91.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

RENT opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Rent the Runway has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $185.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 293.74% and a negative net margin of 76.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Rent the Runway will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rent the Runway

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $42,786.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,744 shares of company stock worth $80,913 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at $60,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Rent the Runway by 156.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 242.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT)

